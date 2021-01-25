Reier sentenced to two years incarceration

GREENVILLE — An Ansonia woman will spend two years in prison after being found guilty of felonious assault.

Karen C. Reier, 61, appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday to be sentenced on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She was sentenced to two years incarceration with the ODRC. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided over the hearing, with Assistant Prosecutor, James Bennett, and Reier’s defense attorney, Jose Lopez, present.

Reier had previously been indicted on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for shooting 26-year-old Devan Dickey in the abdomen at a private residence on May 2 on Beam Road near Ansonia. Reier and Dickey had been in a heated argument leading up to the shooting. Dickey has since recovered from the injuries inflicted by the gunshot.

On Aug. 6, Reier pleaded not guilty to the charges by reason of insanity and was referred to a forensic psychologist. Reier returned to court on Aug. 6 and, without findings of any serious mental health issues, withdrew her insanity plea.

Reier entered into a plea agreement on Nov. 26 and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, with the attempted murder charge being dismissed. Along with the dismissed charge, a firearm specification attached to the original charge was also dismissed.

On Monday, Reier was sentenced to two years incarceration with the ODRC for one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony. Reier is eligible to file for judicial release to lessen her prison time after some mandatory time. If bad conduct is reported in prison, Reier can gain up to an additional year of prison time. Following her prison term, she has a mandatory three year post-release control period.

