GNB announces eetirements, promotions, new lender

GREENVILLE — In December, GNB Banking Centers celebrated the retirements of three employees. Carol Brining retired on Dec. 14 after 4-and-a-half years of service. Carol worked in the Scanning Department. On the Dec. 29, Donna Gaier retired after working at GNB for 41 years. Donna worked in the Bookkeeping, Proof, and Purchasing departments. Nathan “Nate” Garber retired at year end with 48 years of service. As vice president and manager of the IT Department, Nate helped GNB navigate a lot of changes over the years. Both Nate and Donna began their careers at Arcanum National Bank before they became part of the GNB family.

In addition to retirements, GNB also celebrated several promotions:

Susan Shields, promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, & Information Security Officer

Curt Brooks, promoted to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

Charmin Luedeke, promoted to Vice President, IT Core Systems Administrator/Project Manager

Tom Ording, promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer & Manager, Bradford Banking Center

Todd Henry, promoted to Assistant Vice President, Manager, Credit Analysis

Amy Huber, promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer & Manager, Arcanum Banking Center

Kevin Kissinger, promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer

On Jan. 4, GNB welcomed Joe Arnett as its newest loan officer. Joe is a lifelong resident of Darke County and graduate of Greenville High School. He and his wife, Whitney, and daughter, Brooke, reside in Greenville. Joe comes to the bank with 20 years of experience in automotive sales. His office is located at the GNB Consumer Loan Center, 114 West Fourth Street, Greenville.

For more information about GNB Banking Centers, find them online at bankgnb.bank or on Facebook.

