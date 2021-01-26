Commissioners discuss improvements, airport

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss facilities management, the prosecutor’s office, and the Darke County Airport. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

Rick Lee, Darke County Facilities and Safety Manager, presented price quotes for P2P (Point to Point) systems reconfiguring the VAV box controllers at the Darke County Job and Family Services building. The total for all repairs is $7,585 and is scheduled to be completed within 30 days. The motion was approved.

The board reviewed price quotes for a tree removal and the Anthony Wayne School in Greenville. The board passed a motion to contact Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care for a total of $525.

Margaret B. Hayes, assistant Darke County prosecutor, notified the board of a new hire at the Darke County prosecutor’s office. This hire was initiated due to conflicts of interest with who the Darke County prosecutor’s office provides representation to. The motion to hire a new assistant prosecutor was approved.

The board approved a motion to enter Family Health Services into an agreement with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. This agreement states that Family Health Services will provide health care services to the Darke County Jail through Dec. 31, 2021.

Resolution (R-16-2021) was approved. This resolution represents a resolution and appropriations increase for the 2020 critical infrastructure grant in Union City. The total revenue and appropriations increase was $570,000. A separate revenue and appropriations increase, Resolution (R-17-2021), was approved for a total of $569,000. This increase is geared towards the 2020 CDBG grant that is focused on the Ansonia sewer project, the Gettysburg water treatment project, and the Palestine and Hollansburg side walk projects.

The Darke County Engineers office submitted an expense request for $179. This expense is for the 2021 Ohio State engineer’s conference scheduled for Feb. 4. The board noted that this is the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted that an in-person government meeting will be held. The motion to provide the funds was approved.

The board approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., for the Darke County Airport terminal building study relocation project. The commissioners each reviewed the qualifications of the company prior to entering into the agreement. There is no timeline on this project as of now.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Monday afternoon to discuss facilities, prosecutor's office hirings, and the county airport. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

