Couples Night at the Shrine Feb. 12

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine is hosting a special event for couples wanting to strengthen their faith and marriage. Couples Night will be held Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Shrine’s Upper Room. The evening will begin with dinner, beverages and desserts. After dinner, Luke and Renee Klosterman will present on the role that faith has played in their marriage. The cost for the evening is $40 per couple and an RSVP will be required. Space is limited. Register online at mariasteinshrine.org by Feb. 8, 2021.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org

Luke and Renee Klosterman (pictured) will speak about the role that faith has played in their marriage at the Shrine's "Couples Night" Provided photo