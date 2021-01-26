Dr. Craig Leland to retire from dental practice

GREENVILLE — The office of Bur-Oak Dental and Dr. Zach Siefring wish to formally announce the upcoming retirement of Dr. Craig Leland in February 2021.

Dr. Leland began his dental career in Greenville in July 1985 and is proud to have served the Darke County area for the past 36 years.

Dr. Leland wishes to thank all of the patients he has seen over the years and is especially fond of all of the relationships he has been able to develop.

“I have been very fortunate to work with many wonderful families and staff members,” Dr. Leland said. “It has been especially rewarding to watch many families grow and mature and to have the privilege of being able to care for their children or grandchildren.”

Dr. Leland and his wife, Susie, are looking forward to travelling and spending more time with their family and grandchildren.

Dr. Siefring and the staff want to wish Dr. Leland and Susie a wonderful retirement and will continue to carry on the lessons and relationships set forth by Dr. Leland.

Leland https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_leland.jpg Leland