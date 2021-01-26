Castonguay sentenced to 12 months

GREENVILLE — A Dayton man was sentenced to 12 months incarceration after being found guilty of grand theft and misuse of credit cards.

Corey D. Castonguay, 30, of Dayton, was sentenced to 12 months incarceration for grand theft, a second-degree felony, and misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided, with Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley, and Castonguay’s defense attorney Alex Pendl, present.

This sentence directly followed a three-hour trial on Monday in which numerous witnesses were called to testify against Castonguay.

In March 2020, Castonguay created a Wright-Patt Credit Union account and proceeded to electronically steal approximately $11,200 from a Darke County couple. The transferring of money to Castonguay’s bank account occurred over the span of a few months, and the indictment was filed on July 23, 2020.

In terms of the law, the issue with this case came in relation to venue. While he was stealing from a Darke County couple, Castonguay was doing so electronically and via phone (potentially never in Darke County), so there were many questions raised about whether charging Castonguay in Darke County was appropriate. Castonguay’s attorney, Alex Pendl, repeatedly questioned the assumption that Castonguay’s crimes were committed within Darke County’s jurisdiction. Due to the lack of case law on electronic theft of this nature, it was a tightly debated topic among the court and the lawyers present.

After review, Judge Hein issued a decision on Tuesday, and Castonguay was not acquitted. He was sentenced to the previously mentioned 12 months incarceration.

Validity of venue questioned by defense

