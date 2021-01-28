DCVB ‘Pizza and Pints’ continues through Feb. 6

GREENVILLE — There is nothing better to beat those “winter blues” than to challenge them with with fresh, fun ventures around town.

In taking the initiative to visit new neighborhoods and places, residents might discover (as I have) the hidden trove of delicious eateries and restaurants that Darke County has to offer. Thanks to the Darke County Visitor’s Bureau (DCVB), a great meal with terrific service is waiting for culinary adventurers this weekend, through its annual “Pizza and Pints” celebration of Restaurant Week in Ohio.

Through Pizza & Pints, ongoing from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6, the DCVB has teamed up with local restaurants from around the county for this special event. Several great restaurants and pizza places, who each have their own special way of making pizza, welcome everyone to come in and enjoy a variety of menu offerings, while enjoying a pint (or two) of one’s favorite beer or beverage. To celebrate this event, each restaurant has a special “Pizza & Pints” offering, which allows patrons to sample the tasty pizza and refreshing pint, with some even creating their own brews.

In celebrating Restaurant Week, the DCVB is encouraging patrons to participate by offering a chance to win a 55” UHD television. Just pick up a “Pizza & Pints” card from one of the participating restaurants, or at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville. When dining out, get at least three stamps from three out of seven participating restaurants. Then, mail it in or return the card to the DCVB by Feb. 15. For more information on Pizza & Pints, call the DCVB at 937-548-5158.

The 2021 Pizza & Pints includes stops in Greenville, Palestine, New Madison, Versailles, Arcanum and Ansonia. The restaurants include: The Merchant House, 406 S. Broadway, Greenville; The Don’s Pizza, 617 S. Broadway, Greenville; A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon Landis Road, Arcanum; Schlechty’s Bar & Grill, 124 W. Washington Road, New Madison; Sharp’s Tavern, 101 S. Main St., Palestine; The Endless Pint, 39 E. Main St., Versailles; and The Whistle Stop, 200 S. Main St., Ansonia;

After a difficult 2020, let’s support our wonderful Darke County restaurants and enjoy great food at the same time!

Three generations of the Lea family enjoy an evening out at Sharp’s Tavern, located at 101 S. Main St., in Palestine. Pictured (left to right) are Darryl and Beth Boyter of Greenville, Virginia Lea and Dorinda Addington of Union City, Indiana, and Cheryl Horn, of Florida. Sharp’s Tavern, owned by Justin and Robin Sharp, is open M-Th (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Fri (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sat. (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Sharp-s-Tavern-Palestine.jpg Three generations of the Lea family enjoy an evening out at Sharp’s Tavern, located at 101 S. Main St., in Palestine. Pictured (left to right) are Darryl and Beth Boyter of Greenville, Virginia Lea and Dorinda Addington of Union City, Indiana, and Cheryl Horn, of Florida. Sharp’s Tavern, owned by Justin and Robin Sharp, is open M-Th (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Fri (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sat. (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Patrons enjoy Detroit-Style deep-dish pizza and brews at the Merchant House, located at 406 S. Broadway St. in Greenville. The Merchant House offers an extensive selection of local craft beer on tap, including pale ales, IPAs, porters, and stouts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Merchant-House-012621-Restaurant-Week-2021crre.jpg Patrons enjoy Detroit-Style deep-dish pizza and brews at the Merchant House, located at 406 S. Broadway St. in Greenville. The Merchant House offers an extensive selection of local craft beer on tap, including pale ales, IPAs, porters, and stouts. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Pick up a “Pizza & Pints” card from one of the participating restaurants, or at the DCVB Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville. When dining out, get at least three stamps from three out of seven participating restaurants for a chance to win a 55” UHD television. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_pizza-and-pints-logo.jpg Pick up a “Pizza & Pints” card from one of the participating restaurants, or at the DCVB Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville. When dining out, get at least three stamps from three out of seven participating restaurants for a chance to win a 55” UHD television. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

