Commissioners discuss hirings, fund advances

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss hirings and fund advances.

The meeting began with a review of Resolution (R-20-2021) for vouchers dated Jan. 27 for county bills. The amount from the county general fund was $43,515.45, and outside general funds covered $1,274,631.64, for a total of $1,318,147.09. The motion was approved.

The board reviewed the hiring of a new Eligibility Referral Specialist for Darke County Job & Family Services. The motion was approved.

Resolution (R-22-2021) was a transfer of $1,200 to the Darke Co. Adult Probation office for telephone bills. The motion was approved.

Resolution (R-24-2021) was approved. This resolution was a fund advance for the Arcanum drainage project to cover bills payed to Tom’s Construction, the company contacted to complete the project. The advance was in the amount of $189,548.59.

The meeting concluded with the board approving an expense request from the Darke Co. Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein to attend an event in Celina. The expense amount was approved for $29.70.

By Nathaniel Kubik

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

