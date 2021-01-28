Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

January 22, 5:21 p.m.: Police responded to a domestic disturbance near the 200 block of East Fourth Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she had been in a heated argument with her boyfriend. The male left prior to officers arriving and the female stated that he was staying somewhere else for the evening.

WARRANT

January 25, 2:54 a.m.: Stephen Bright was arrested on a warrant at Circle Mart, 100 East Main Street. Bright’s warrant was for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

January 26, 4:17 p.m.: Officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a male with a warrant who was in the lobby. Kenneth Herrell was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear to the probation department after being released from jail on the original charge of domestic violence.

THEFT

January 21, 10:35 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a theft. Walmart’s loss prevention employee informed police that a woman had stolen multiple items from the store over a span of about two weeks. The woman was located and issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.

January 26, 12:18 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Fram Filtration, 851 Jackson Street, in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised that a welding gun was stolen from the factory. There was no evidence on the cameras and no witnesses.

TRAFFIC

January 26, 5:11 p.m.: An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling southbound on East Main Street. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and didn’t use a turn signal. Upon the officer activating the overhead lights, the vehicle sped down East Main Street. The officer chased the vehicle for a period of time before terminating the pursuit. There are no suspects at this time.

VANDALISM

January 22, 5:41 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated that her car had been broken into and vandalized while she was at work. There were no suspects and no evidence on nearby cameras.

MISCELLANEOUS

January 26, 1:20 p.m.: Police responded to the 300 block of Short Street on a report of a trash dumping complaint. The owner of the property was served with a trash complaint and given a set amount of time to clean up the property.

January 26, 2:22 p.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a deceased male. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a relative who informed police that the man had been sick and running a fever.

