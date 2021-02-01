Snow causes school cancellations, icy roads

DARKE COUNTY — State, county and municipal road crews were busy over the weekend and well into Monday, clearing roads after Darke County saw its first significant snowfall of the 2021 winter season.

WDTN Channel 2 reported Greenville saw 4.5 inches of snow fall by Sunday morning. Versailles recorded 5 inches of snow. Areas south of Darke County saw lesser amounts.

Snow turned into a rainy mix during the day Sunday. Temperatures dropped into the mid 20s overnight, with additional light snow, causing some refreeze on roads.

All public schools in Darke County canceled classes Monday, as did many other schools in the region. Greenville’s St. Mary’s Catholic School experienced a two-hour delay.

The Darke County Highway Department reported it had trucks pushing back drifts and treating slick spots on county roads early Monday.

An additional 1-to-2 inches of snow was expected to fall during the day Monday. Temperatures were forecast to drop into the teens Monday night, with temps reaching back into the mid-20s on Tuesday. No further snowfall is expected until Thursday.

Road crews spent the weekend and early Monday clearing the way for traffic in Greenville and Darke County. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG_0948.jpg Road crews spent the weekend and early Monday clearing the way for traffic in Greenville and Darke County. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.

