Wreath pick up scheduled for Feb. 13

GREENVILLE — Due to impending weather, the Wreaths Across America Retirement Ceremony has been changed to Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. followed by the removal of WAA wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery.

This is a special opportunity to again honor those who have served the country. Each veteran’s name is spoken as the wreath is retired so that they may live on citizens’ hearts and memories for all they sacrificed.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those WAA wreaths placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place. Commercial dumpsters will be provided by Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

It is recommended to wear gloves and bring a small cutting tool to cut zip ties. It is also suggested to bring a long stick, mop/broom handle or snow shovel to carry several wreaths at a time.

If there is unexpected inclement weather, please check the Fort GreeneVille DAR Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar for a rescheduled removal date, or call the Greenville Union Cemetery office at 937-548-3235.