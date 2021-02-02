Waggin’ tails await happy endings

GREENVILLE — As Christmas has come and gone, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, expressing one’s everlasting love in the seemingly perfect gift can, occasionally, lead to impulse buying with unintended consequences.

Each year, hundreds of “gift” puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are dropped off at animal shelters because their new owners failed to recognize that pet ownership can be a 10 (or more) year commitment of emotional and financial care, including veterinary visits, housetraining, food and treats, toys, bedding, exercise, and playtime. Although many dogs and cats are waiting to be adopted, it is important to take the time to visit the shelter and interact with each prospective pet.

Many unwanted dogs are surrendered each year because their owners did not educate themselves beforehand on their special care and needs, and many popular larger breed and mix-breeds, such as Retrievers, Labradors, Boxers, Beagles, American Bulldogs, Staffordshire Terriers (“Staffies”), and Pit Bulls, are among the most commonly found at shelters across the U.S.

Recognized by the Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org) as a “no-kill” shelter, the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville, takes in several dogs each month which are available for adoption, and regularly posts their photos on the shelter’s website. In January, the shelter took in 56 dogs, with 37 adoptions completed, and five owner redemptions. The adoption fee per dog is $80 (cash or check) which includes the current year’s license. Several Darke County canine “adoptees” are available right now, waiting for fur-ever homes, including Elvis (a spunky, eight-year-old Lab mix), Henrietta (a three-year-old Boxer mix), Tessa (a two-year-old Lab mix) and Clara Marie (a two-year-old Shepherd Mix).

Even when in their new home, many canine “adoptees” will need time to adjust to their new surroundings and family members. Many dogs may, in the first week in a new environment, engage in questionable behaviors, such as having “accidents” in the house, chewing, barking, jumping, or pulling on the leash. Sometimes, it will take up to six months for a new pet to acclimate well to its surroundings. Patience, positive affirmation, exercise, and affection will help foster trust between dog and owner, and professional dog training may be needed to encourage this lasting bond.

“You need to spend time with the dog before making a decision to adopt,” said Robert Bair, Chief Animal Control Officer and Director of the Darke County Animal Shelter. “It is important for both you and the dog.”

Visiting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, 9 to 11:30 a.m. The Darke County Animal Shelter is open for walk-in visits. The shelter also appreciates all donations, no matter how great or small, including paper towels, wipes, hand towels, blankets, leashes, collars, dog crates, pet shampoo, bleach, gift cards, and monetary gifts. Dog food, dog treats, and blankets are especially needed.

Questions? Call the shelter at 937-547-1645 or visit online at www.darkecountyanimalshelter.com

Elvis, a spunky seven-year-old neutered Lab mix who is up-to-date on all his vaccines, knows how to sit for treats, walks well on a leash, loves attention, and is waiting to give someone all his love. He is available now at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Elvis.jpg Elvis, a spunky seven-year-old neutered Lab mix who is up-to-date on all his vaccines, knows how to sit for treats, walks well on a leash, loves attention, and is waiting to give someone all his love. He is available now at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Henrietta is a very sweet three-year-old Boxer mix who knows basic commands such as how to sit, shake, and loves treats and squeaky toys, and is up-to-date on her vaccines. She is micro-chipped and is available now for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter in Greenville. For more information about Henrietta, or other adoptable dogs, call the shelter at 937-547-1645. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Henrietta.jpg Henrietta is a very sweet three-year-old Boxer mix who knows basic commands such as how to sit, shake, and loves treats and squeaky toys, and is up-to-date on her vaccines. She is micro-chipped and is available now for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter in Greenville. For more information about Henrietta, or other adoptable dogs, call the shelter at 937-547-1645. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Clara Marie, is a shy spayed two-year-old Shepherd mix, who is up-to-date on all her vaccines, loves treats, walks well on a leash, and knows how to sit. Clara is waiting to be adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter, so come by and visit her anytime Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 to 11:30 a.m. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Claire-Marie.jpg Clara Marie, is a shy spayed two-year-old Shepherd mix, who is up-to-date on all her vaccines, loves treats, walks well on a leash, and knows how to sit. Clara is waiting to be adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter, so come by and visit her anytime Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Tessa, a two (or three) year-old female Lab mix, is a sweet girl who seems to walk on a leash very well, knows how to sit, and loves treats and attention. She is available now for adoption through the Darke County Animal Shelter, and can be viewed at www.darkecountyanimalshelter.com. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Tessa-2.jpg Tessa, a two (or three) year-old female Lab mix, is a sweet girl who seems to walk on a leash very well, knows how to sit, and loves treats and attention. She is available now for adoption through the Darke County Animal Shelter, and can be viewed at www.darkecountyanimalshelter.com. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Darke County Animal Shelter Director Robert Bair (left), with staff members Kelsi Lewis (center), Mark Johnson (right), and Kristen Marshal (not pictured), invite residents to take a tour of the shelter, and meet the many dogs available for adoption. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Animal-Shelter-Staff.jpg Darke County Animal Shelter Director Robert Bair (left), with staff members Kelsi Lewis (center), Mark Johnson (right), and Kristen Marshal (not pictured), invite residents to take a tour of the shelter, and meet the many dogs available for adoption. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

