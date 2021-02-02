Commissioners accept bid for North Farm

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss the Darke Co. Auditor’s Office disaster recovery location and to accept a bid to rent 93.7 acres of the county’s North Farm. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The meeting began with the approval of a memorandum of understanding between Darke Co. Auditor Carol Ginn, and the Darke Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities. It states that the Board of Developmental Disabilities will allow the auditor to use an office located on Jaysville-St. John’s Road as an offsite disaster recovery location. The auditor’s office will supply all the necessary equipment to operate the location and no money was paid to the county by either party. From now, the auditor’s office will be required to test this site twice per year to ensure proper upkeep.

Next, the board accepted a bid for the North Farm (Children’s Home Farm) for the cash rent of 93.7 acres of farmland through Jan. 31, 2024. The commissioners reviewed all five bids individually and accepted the highest bid at $386 per acre. Bids ranged from $235 to the accepted rate.

The board approved the hiring of a new full-time eligibility referral specialist for Darke Co. Job & Family Services.

Resolution (R-28-2021) was approved. This was a fund transfer to the Darke Co. Engineer’s Office for the 2021 county sign upgrade project. Between two transfers, the engineer’s office will receive a total of $48,150 as an advance until the grant revenue for the project is received.

A certificate of appointment was approved and Charity Hutt was recognized as the new Darke Co. Sewer District Administrator. Similarly, a rate of pay change was approved for a county maintenance worker.

The meeting concluded with the board passing (R-29-2021) and (R-30-2021), both of which transfer $131 and $352, respectively, to cover AIM Media bills for the 2020 Critical Infrastructure Grant and the 2020 CDBG Grant. These bills are for classifieds in the newspaper.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

