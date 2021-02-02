Powell named Economic, Workforce vice chair

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) recently appointed State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) as vice chair of the Economic and Workforce Development Committee during the 134th General Assembly.

“I am excited to play a key role in crafting policy that will promote job creation and attract investment in Ohio,” said Powell. “We will continue working to improve Ohio’s economic recovery and create more opportunities for the hardworking people in our communities.”

Powell will also serve on the following committees:

· Agriculture and Conservation

· Financial Institutions

· Ways and Means

“Serving on these crucial committees provides an important opportunity to represent our agricultural industry and work on regulatory and tax policy for our state,” added Powell.

Staff report

State Rep. Jena Powell is currently serving her second term as a state representative. She represents the 80th Ohio House District, which encompasses Miami County and a portion of Darke County.

