Report destroyed property to auditor’s office

GREENVILLE — Darke County Auditor Carol Ginn is pleased to announce that real estate property owners may claim a reduction in the taxable value of their real estate property for buildings that have been destroyed, torn down, or damaged — regardless of the time of year the destruction or damage occurred.

Enacted legislation by the State of Ohio enables real estate property owners to claim the reduction at any time, regardless of the cause of the damage (fire, wind, etc., or torn down). The amount of reduction would be prorated on the basis of the calendar quarter in which the damages occurred.

Property owners must file the Form-DTE 26 with the county auditor’s office to get the reduction. Real estate property destroyed or damaged during the first three quarters (Jan. to Sept.) must be filed by Dec. 31 of the year that the damage occurred. Real estate property destroyed or damaged in the last quarter (Oct. to Dec.) must be filed by Jan. 31 of the following year.

For additional information, please contact the Darke County Auditor’s Office, located at the courthouse, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays. Call 937-547-7316, or 937-547-7317. You can also print the required Form-DTE 26 from the county auditor’s website at www.darkecountyrealestate.org. Complete the form and return it to the auditor’s office.