Franklin Monroe-Bots to compete at state

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe’s First Lego League team, the Franklin Monroe-Bots, participated in the regional First Lego League Challenge competition against 19 other teams and qualified to move onto the state level competition.

The First Lego League Challenge competition is for students ages 9-16 that involves researching, problem solving, coding, and engineering . The students are given a topic area and must identify and design a real world problem and solution for the competition. The other component to the competition is that students must also build and program a Lego robot to navigate missions of a robot game.

This year the topic was “increasing physical activity.” The Franklin Monroe-Bots identified the problem of handicapped golfers needing a second person to tee up their ball. The team researched the problem and designed a mat and ball placement tool that would enable golfers using a special golf cart to golf independently.

One of the team members then developed this device using Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software. Franklin Monroe recently purchased a 3-D printer that enabled the students to create an actual prototype to be used and tested. The team also built and programmed a robot made from Lego pieces that could move about a mission board and complete missions.

Due to COVID-19, the competitions this year are held virtually. The state competition will be held between the dates of Feb. 25 to Mar. 14. Winners at the state competition will move on to the World Festival in Detroit. Franklin Monroe has participated in the First Lego League competition for the last three years.

Participating students this year are (from L to R) Eddie Heck, Jackson Crist, Brent Shofner, Ian Norris,Hunter Cottrell, and Chelsie Eyler. The Franklin Monroe-Bots are coached by Lisa Wendel and Brian Happy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Lego-League-1.jpg Participating students this year are (from L to R) Eddie Heck, Jackson Crist, Brent Shofner, Ian Norris,Hunter Cottrell, and Chelsie Eyler. The Franklin Monroe-Bots are coached by Lisa Wendel and Brian Happy. Provided photo Device and mat developed by Franklin Monroe-Bots to assist handicapped golfers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Lego-League-2.jpg Device and mat developed by Franklin Monroe-Bots to assist handicapped golfers. Provided photo