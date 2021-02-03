ServSafe test offered at OSU Extension, Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Don’t have the time to sit through a Ohio Manager Certification in Food Protection (Level 2) Training? Can’t find one near you? Ohio State Extension, Darke County has the answer!

OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of Ohio Manager Certification in Food Protection (Level 2) training which meets all ODH requirements. You can complete the online course at your own speed and at a time that works for you. Once training is completed, you will take a proctored certification exam at OSU Extension, Darke County. One purchase, one trip.

2021 testing dates are now available. Seats are limited to only 4 participants per test date. Masks and social distancing are required while in the OSU, Extension Learning Center.

2021 Examination Dates:

Mar. 4, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 2/14/21

Apr. 22, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 03/22/21

May 20, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 04/20/21

Aug. 12, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 07/12/21

Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 08/16/21

Oct. 28, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 09/28/21

Nov. 18, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 10/18/21

Dec. 9, 1-3 p.m. – deadline 11/09/21

Exam Location: OSU Extension Office, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville, OH 45331

For more information, please contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or email at scammahorn.5@osu.edu