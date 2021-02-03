Court hears burglary, assault, weapons charges

GREENVILLE — Six people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Austin A. Littlepage, 24, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Littlepage faces a maximum prison sentence of 8 to 12 years and a maximum fine of $15,000. He pleaded not guilty, was released on an OR bond, and retained his previous attorney. His next appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Dustin C. Yount, 36, of New Madison, appeared in court for a change of plea and pleaded guilty to two separate charges. The first, aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, is punishable by a maximum prison term of 11 to 16.5 years and a maximum fine of $20,000. A prison term is presumed necessary for this charge. The second, cruelty against a companion animal, a first-degree misdemeanor, is punishable by 180 days in jail and a fine of $1,000. The court deferred Yount’s sentencing to March 22 in order for the Adult Probation Department to compile a pre-sentence report.

Kyle A. Reigelsperger, 37, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. If convicted on both charges, Reigelsperger faces a maximum prison sentence of 6 years, and fines ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000. He pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. His bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety, or property and his next appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Issaiah M.C. Hudson, 29, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of assault, a fifth-degree felony, punishable by 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, if convicted. Hudson pleaded not guilty and was appointed public defender Randall Breadan. His bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety or property and his next appearance is scheduled for March 5.

Corey R. Kauffman, 36, of Arcanum, was arraigned on one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted on both counts, Kauffman faces a maximum prison sentence of 4 years and a maximum fine of $12,500, neither of which are mandatory on either charge. He pleaded not guilty and retained the same lawyer from another ongoing case. His lawyer requested that his bond be modified to an OR bond, but the court noted that Kauffman had been arrested while released on an OR bond on a separate case. For now, his bond remains at $35,000 cash, surety or property.

John M. Merideth, 41, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony. If convicted on all three counts, Merideth faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 to 25.5 years and a maximum fine of $50,000. He pleaded not guilty and was represented by public defender Randall Breaden. His bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or property and his next appearance is scheduled for March 5.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

