Shared Harvest comes to Bradford Feb. 22

BRADFORD — Darke and Miami County residents who earn less than 230 percent of the federal poverty level are invited to attend a drive-thru food distribution conducted by Shared Harvest Foodbank, Monday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Solid Rock Apostolic Church, 8991 Old State Route 36, Bradford, Ohio.

“We are so thankful to join with Shared Harvest in reaching our community with the food they so desperately need in this time of opportunity. We are excited to come together and offer hope to our world, said Pastor Matthew O’Shell of Solid Rock Apostolic Church.

Terry Perdue, Executive Director of Shared Harvest Foodbank, said, “Many barriers to receiving food at this distribution have been waived. Typically, a family receiving food must bring a photo ID, proof of residency, and sign a form. All of those requirements have been temporarily waived in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for a no contact food distribution.”

Perdue cautioned that people receiving food should stay in their vehicles while being loaded and please wear a mask while communicating with staff, volunteers, and the Army National Guard. Foods received may vary, but families will receive chicken, dairy items, and fresh seasonal produce.

Providing food to Bradford is also providing hope to many families who may have lost hope. “We hope this will remove at least one pressure placed on the community by job situations recently affected by the current pandemic.” said Pastor O’Shell, “There are a lot of families that have been greatly affected by this pandemic and they have lost their jobs. Our hope is that this becomes a blessing to those families in need.”

Customers should pre-register by visiting www.freshtrak.com or calling Shared Harvest Foodbank’s Help Center at 513-881-9024.

