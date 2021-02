FM Middle and High School honor students

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Middle School/High School is very proud of all the students who have worked hard during the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year! This school year has had its share of challenges, but our students have risen to the occasion and are striving for excellence.We are incredibly proud of all their hard work. Students achieving honors include:

7th Grade Honor Roll

Jackson Crist, Cash Davis, Benjamin Denlinger, Colton Filbrun, Sloan Fugate, Brooklyn Garber, Victor Garber, Adalynn Hines, Ian Norris, Landon Osborne, Ella Smith

7th Grade Merit Roll

Natalie Brewer, Lillian Edwards, Mackenzie Estes, Garret Gillum, Piper Hackney, Leo Kinnison, Annette Lavy, Adison Selhorst, Katelyn Yoder

8th Grade Honor Roll

Keir Boyd, Lila Davis, Sophi Durst, Kori Garber, Mina Lavy, Allison Muhlenkamp, Parker Patrick, Elayna Ressler, Ashley Saylor, Brady Wackler, Maura Yount

8th Grade Merit Roll

Presley Cox, Christina Crawford, Hudson Fasnacht, Matthew Hurley, Kristen Montgomery, Ty Riffle, Adison Tucker, Lydia Woolard

9th Grade Honor Roll

Kaylee Adams, Hallie Aslinger, Jadyn Brandt, Savannah Crist, Emma Denlinger, Sherry Dong, Elizabeth Earwood, Lane Eikenberry, Libby Fox, Luke Garber, Quinter Garber, Joanie Hall, Keihl Johnson, Abigail krauss, Mason Lair, Natalie Suter, Dalton Winterrowd, Jozlynn Wintrow, Jenna Wolfe, Reuben Wray

9th Grade Merit Roll

Tannner Flora, Jocelyn Gray, Paige Luchini, Amber Nottingham, Lillie Shellabarger, Gage Wackler, Abigail Yeomans

10th Grade Honor Roll

Blake Addis, Alaina Blackburn, Sadie Bowser, Jessica Brocious, Zoe Brookey, Stephanie Dong, Rebecca Gilmore, Hunter Hemmelgarn, Madison Henninger, Avery Hosler, Zoe Kellems, Landon Keller, Drew Kniese, Lukus Miller, Jaliyah Nichols. Alayna Norris, Gavin Tucker, Reanna Wright

10th Grade Merit Roll

Karson Beck, Brayden Cable, Melanie Clement, Ryan Fourman, Alex Fulton, Zach Garber, AvaRuby Gilliland, Cason Yount

11th Grade Honor Roll

Skylar Bauman, Colton Beatty, Grace Beeson, Cole Blumenstock, Savannah Booker, Dylan Brumbaugh, Aaron Crist, Madelaine Gantt, Maureen Gantt, Ethan Garber, Quin Glass, Emma Hein, Rose Medrano, Lydia Mikesell, Kerri Miller, Daniel Nottingham, Anastasia Reder, Brenna Rock, Bradley Rumble, Gabe Sargent, Haylee Wright

11th Grade Merit Roll

Daniel Gunckle, Elexia Olson, Kenneth Rench, Mitchell Schmitmeyer, Chloe Wolf, Jennifer Wolf

12th Grade Honor Roll

Riley Berry, Dylan Bridenbaugh, Mirandan Bridenbaugh, Tristen Collins, Nathaniel Davis, Micah Delk, Samantha Denlinger, Matilda Eawrood, Clay Eikenberry, Ethan Fee, Dorian Garber, Grace Gilmore, Brendan Hosler, Janessa Koffer, Breanna Lavy, Brooke Lavy, Walker Lindemuth, Alyssa McCarty, Chloe McGlinch, Clem Montgomery, Katherine Ressler, Danielle Robinson, Parker Schaar, Dean Sease, Estella Shellabarger, Isaac Shellabarger, Hayleigh Spires, Micah Stacy, Alyssa Suter, Rileigh Vance, Garrison Warner, Raegan Warner, Jacob Winterrowd

12th Grade Merit Roll

Cavin Baker, Madison Byers, Treighton Fasnacht, Madison Furlong, Kolby Rogers, Dylan Tucker, Adam Wilso