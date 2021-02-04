Burkes opening Feb. 11

GREENVILLE — A new outlet store is coming to Greenville. Burkes Outlets, soon-to-be located at 1325 Wagner Avenue, will host its grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Burkes Outlets is primarily a clothing store geared toward selling name-brand products at affordable prices. Burkes, alongside it’s parent company Bealls, have stores located in 14 states across the U.S., primarily in the south. The store was founded by 1987 by E.R. Bealls and has since experienced explosive growth with 450 store locations nationwide.

The store features sections dedicated to men, women and children’s clothing and accessories. In addition to clothing, Burkes features bed and bathroom products, as well as skin care and beauty products.

Burkes Outlets will be replacing Gordman’s, which previously replaced Goody’s in Greenville in 2019. The Goody’s franchise, owned by the same parent company as Gordman’s, closed entirely near the end of Sept. 2020. On Sept. 6, Goody’s Facebook page posted a goodbye message that read “..we wanted to thank our customers and our store associates for all the wonderful years! We will miss you.”

For many Darke County residents, the Burkes opening is fantastic news. It will bring a new level of variety to Darke County’s shopping scene, and is a welcome addition to the community.

A Burke’s Outlet store will be opening in Greenville on Feb. 11. The new store will be located at 1325 Wagner Avenue. This location was formerly host to both Goody’s and Gordman’s. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_QOBE4BCVOBIMVHGTCISNNJ5PM4.jpg A Burke’s Outlet store will be opening in Greenville on Feb. 11. The new store will be located at 1325 Wagner Avenue. This location was formerly host to both Goody’s and Gordman’s. Provided image