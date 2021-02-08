Council hears water, sewer rate hike measure

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council heard legislation Tuesday regarding a rate increase in water and sewer rates for city residents.

The measure, which received a first reading, calls for water rates to increase 50 percent effective May 1, 2021, and an additional 18 percent Nov. 1, 2021. Sewer rates will increase 25 percent May 1, and 10 percent more on Nov. 1.

If approved, the legislation will also have the city switch to monthly utilities billing, effective May 1. The measure will receive a second reading during council’s Feb. 16 meeting.

In other business, council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for the purchase of natural gas for the city’s natural gas aggregation program.

Mayor Steve Willman told council opt-out letters will be sent to city residents who do not wish to participate in the aggregation program.

“We want to make sure its the best deal for citizens of Greenville,” said Willman, adding that he believed most people in the city want to continue participating in the gas aggregation program.

Council President John Burkett reminded residents that this is the time of year other gas entities will start sending out literature in the mail and it may get confusing.

“If you have any questions about natural gas pricing, please call someone [at the city building] and try to find out, so you don’t get confused,” he said.

Council approved resolutions accepting bids by Arcon Builders for construction of a new splashpad at the city’s South Park.

The first bid approved by council, for $137,800, is for the renovations, including demolition, plumbing, and so forth. The second bid, for site work, including removing rubble and leveling the ground, is for $163,413.10. The project is scheduled to be completed before or on May 14, 2021.

City Treasurer Roxanne Willman asked council to schedule a Finance Committee meeting to discuss distribution of 2021 community funds. As well, council will request to meet with Greenville Union Cemetery Trustees Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m. before its next meeting in order to choose a replacement on the Cemetery Board for Councilwoman Dorie Howdieshell, who passed away Jan. 13.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are being conducted via ZOOM. The public is invited to view these meetings live or the following day on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel.

Approves splashpad project, gas aggregation

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.

