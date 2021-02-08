Arcanum MVCTC FFA banquet lauds members

ARCANUM — Like many other organizations, the 2020 Arcanum MVCTC FFA Banquet was canceled at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. As a way to highlight member success, those members were recognized at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

The 2020-2021 Arcanum MVCTC Officers were introduced: President Landon Haney, Vice-President Isaac Smith, Secretary Maggie Weiss, Reporter Alexis Wilcox, Treasurer Madelyn Fearon, Sentinel Blayne Hess, Student Advisor Luke Brinksneader, Historian Anna Loxley, Chaplin Ellie Fout, and Parliamentarian Katie Weiss.

Members that participated in career developments over the 2020-2021 school year were recognized with a CDE pin and certificate. Members receiving membership degrees were recognized, including the 2020 State and American Degree Recipients. State Degree Recipients were Anna Loxley, Laney Fourman, Gracie Garno, Emily Wenning, Isaac Smith, and Raymond Denniston. American Degree Recipients were Brenna Loxley and Jacob Osswald.

Member Awards were then presented starting with Top Fruit Sale. The top fruit seller was Gracie Garno, second was Raymond Denniston, and third was Vance Wetzel. Leadership Awards were presented to members that have displayed leadership skills in and out of the class. Members receiving the Leadership Awards were Brody Williams, Cole Besecker, Blayne Hess, Raymond Denniston, and Ellie Fout. Star Awards were presented to members that have excelled in their field. Star Greenhand was presented to Max Wooten, Owen Stephens, and Zoe Monnin. The Star Chapter Agribusiness Award winner was Landon Haney, Star Chapter Farmer was Luke Brinksneader, and Star Ag Placement was Isaac Smith. Outstanding Member Awards were presented to members that were the most active members in their grade level. Those members were: Outstanding Freshman Caleb Hartman, Outstanding Sophomore Ryan Delk, Outstanding Junior Anna Loxley and Outstanding Senior Gracie Garno. Retiring Officer Plaques were presented to Gracie Garno, Raymond Denniston and Cael Gostomsky. The final award was the Agricultural Accomplishment Award presented to Levi Walker for his success in FFA across his high school career.

The Arcanum MVCTC would like to thank all those supporters of the program and we look forward to a more normal 2021 FFA Banquet.

2020 Outstanding Leadership Award recipients (L to R): Outstanding Freshman Caleb Hartman, Outstanding Junior Anna Loxley, and Award Recipients Ellie Fout, Blayne Hess, Brody Williams, and Raymond Denniston. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_2020-Outstanding-and-Leadership.jpg 2020 Outstanding Leadership Award recipients (L to R): Outstanding Freshman Caleb Hartman, Outstanding Junior Anna Loxley, and Award Recipients Ellie Fout, Blayne Hess, Brody Williams, and Raymond Denniston. Provided photo 2020 Star Award recipients (L to R): Star Greenhand Zoe Monnin, Star AgriBusiness Landon Haney, Star Placement Isaac Smith and Star Farmer Luke Brinksneader. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_2020-Star-Awards.jpg 2020 Star Award recipients (L to R): Star Greenhand Zoe Monnin, Star AgriBusiness Landon Haney, Star Placement Isaac Smith and Star Farmer Luke Brinksneader. Provided photo