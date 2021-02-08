MVCTC names EBITA ‘Students of the Month’ for Jan.

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Electives, Business, Information Technology, and Agriculture Department Career Tech ‘Students of the Month’ for January, 2021, are Daniel Cox (Vandalia Butler) and Jacob Winterrowd (Franklin Monroe). They were recognized as outstanding representatives of their career tech programs.

Daniel Cox (Vandalia-Butler) was recognized by his Computer Repair and Technical Support Instructor, Mrs. Amy Sugden, for his outstanding scholarship and work ethic. Mrs. Sugden stated, “Daniel has a personal interest in 3D printing. During lab, after he is finished with his work, he has been working on the 3D printer, doing routine maintenance and troubleshooting. He designed and printed custom key chains for each student in our class.” Daniel has gone above and beyond and has been able to expand his knowledge on 3D printing and also maintain an A on all his lab work.

Jacob Winterrowd (Franklin-Monroe) from the Diesel Power Technology Program taught by Mr. Larry Seibel was recognized for his work at his pre-apprenticeship job in Greenville, Ohio, at Turbo Snail Racing, as well as for serving on the Diesel Power Technology Advisory Committee. While working at Turbo Snail Racing, Jacob has rebuilt Cummins and Duramax engines along with maintenance responsibilities. Mr. Siebel stated, “His work ethic in and out of the classroom have made him an outstanding candidate for this award.”

Congratulations to Daniel and Jacob for their outstanding accomplishments and representation of MVCTC and their respective programs. Special thanks to Marion’s Piazza of Englewood, Ohio, for donating gift certificates.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971. For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

Winterrowd https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_EBITA-Student-of-Month-Jacob-Winterrowd.jpg Winterrowd