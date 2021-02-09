Snow causes cancellations, delays

DARKE COUNTY — Overnight snowfall caused school closures and delays in parts of Darke County Tuesday morning, and more snow is expected beginning Wednesday.

Arcanum-Butler and Franklin Monroe were closed. Tri-Village Schools, Greenville City Schools and Greenville St. Mary’s School ran on a two-hour delay.

The Darke County Highway Department was reporting more snowfall in the southern half of the county as it cleared roads in the early morning hours.

Counties in the southern Miami Valley were hit significantly harder overnight, with Butler County seeing 8 inches of snow.

Accuweather is forecasting additional snow will fall on Darke County throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday, with expected accumulations of up to 3 inches.

The area will also see lower-than-average temperatures from now through early next week, with highs in the teens and temps expected to drop below 0 degrees Saturday night.

As always, local law enforcement is asking motorists to exercise caution during times of severe cold and snow.

Monday night snowfall caused two Darke County schools to cancel Tuesday classes. Additional snow is expected Wednesday, followed by a steep drop in temperatures over the weekend. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG_7782-1.jpg Monday night snowfall caused two Darke County schools to cancel Tuesday classes. Additional snow is expected Wednesday, followed by a steep drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Temps expected to fall through weekend

Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.