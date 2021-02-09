Arcanum MVCTC FFA places first

ARCANUM — Arcanum MVCTC FFA members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Contest. The purpose of the Grain Merchandising Contest is to stimulate interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products.

Arcanum MVCTC FFA members, Isaac Smith, Luke Brinksneader, Brody Williams, Landon Haney and Anna Loxley, completed the online test contest on Jan. 26. During the online contest, students were given 50 general knowledge questions about grain merchandising and ten problem solving questions. The questions included puts, calls, basis, hedging and other grain merchandising scenarios.

Team member Isaac Smith stated, “Participating in the Grain Merchandising CDE has been a fun event to participate in with my peers who have common interests as myself, also learning grain marketing strategies that I will use in my agricultural career for the rest of my life.”

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Team was first in Ohio with the following team members placing as individuals in the state: Isaac Smith, fourth place, Luke Brinksneader, tenth place, and Brody Williams, twelfth place.

Landon Haney said, “During my last three years competing in contests through FFA, this is no doubt the hardest. Hats off to my team and coach on working to become number one in the state. For the amount of effort each of us put in to prepare, it was evident we wanted to win. This skill will live with my team and I throughout our future farming careers.”

The team members would like to thank Janelle Brinksneader for coaching the team. The team will be recognized with the first place banner at the 2021 Ohio FFA State Convention.

Members of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Grain Merchandising Team: (L to R) Brody Williams, Luke Brinksneader, Anna Loxley, Isaac Smith and Landon Haney. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_2021-Grain-Merchandising-Team.jpg Members of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Grain Merchandising Team: (L to R) Brody Williams, Luke Brinksneader, Anna Loxley, Isaac Smith and Landon Haney. Provided photo