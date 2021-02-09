Wayne HealthCare donates disinfecting wipes

GREENVILLE — Sometimes mistakes turn into blessings.

Such was the case when Wayne HealthCare of Greenville received four pallets of disinfecting wipes that it hadn’t ordered. Rather than return the wipes for a refund, the hospital, in conjunction with their Foundation, decided to donate all 3,300 plus containers of Clorox disinfecting wipes to Darke County schools and the Greenville YMCA.

From the hospital’s perspective, the donation is a tangible way to give back to the community, which has so generously supported the hospital and Foundation throughout the pandemic. An example of that generosity occurred in March 2020, when the Darke County school district donated many of their disinfecting wipes to the hospital. It was a welcome donation as COVID-19 cases were on the rise and disinfectant products, like wipes, were in short supply.

Deliveries were made to the following school districts: Greenville City School District, Ansonia Local School District, Franklin Monroe Elementary Local School District, Mississinawa Valley Local School District, Versailles Exempted Village Schools, Arcanum-Butler Local School District, Tri-Village School District, Bradford village School District, and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Greenville.

Thank you to the Darke County community for your continued support of Wayne HealthCare.

A Wayne HealthCare representative makes a donation to Ansonia Local School District. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG_0831.jpg A Wayne HealthCare representative makes a donation to Ansonia Local School District. Provided photo A representative from Wayne HealthCare makes a donation to Franklin Monroe Local School District. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG_0815.jpg A representative from Wayne HealthCare makes a donation to Franklin Monroe Local School District. Provided photo

Local schools to benefit