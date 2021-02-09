TV NHS induction ceremony

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village Chapter of the National Honor Society held a solemn ceremony of induction for the following 10 new members to the organization: Madison Crawford (Jr.), Blake Brandenburg (Sr.), Emilee Frech (Jr.), Jacob Scantland (Sr.), Josh Scantland (Jr.), Micah Ayette (Jr.), Ashlynn Wilson (Jr.), Chloe Godown (Jr.), Kylie Beisner (Jr.), and Katelyn Hanes (Sr.).

Congratulations to these Patriots on their selection to one of the oldest honorary societies in the American school system. These students were selected, by a faculty council of Tri-Village teachers, based on their merits in the following categories, which are known as pillars for the NHS: Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service.

The Tri-Village Chapter Advisor, Mr. John P. Beard, said he is excited to work with the current and new members to engage in useful service activities in the community. Students’ family members showed their support of their inductees by attending and took a great amount of pride in the accolade received during the ceremony.

The current members of the Tri-Village Chapter of the National Honor Society assisted in the induction ceremony. Those students are as follows: Lucie Morris [President] (Sr.), Dylan Finkbine [Treasurer] (Sr.), Sydney Lipps [Secretary] (Jr.), Madeline Mead [Vice President] (Jr.), Jacob Siegrist (Sr.), Chloe Sullenbarger (Sr.), Loraligh Waters (Sr.), Stevie Wright (Sr.), and Lauren Driver (Sr.).

A group photo of all Tri-Village NHS members following the induction ceremony. The group of new inductees into the Tri-Village chapter of the National Honor Society.