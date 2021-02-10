Last chance to get ‘Fearless’ for BBBS

DARKE COUNTY — The “Fearless” wine available at The Versailles Winery is down to its last two cases. This new Mango-Moscato wine debuted this past fall and $2 from every bottle is donated to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County to reach more youth through their programs. If you would like to order any of the remaining bottles, please contact The Winery at Versailles at 937-526-3232.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is still serving children, even with all that is going on. We have our Site-Based Big Buddies program focusing on Social Emotional Learning this year, our traditional Community Based program, and our Career Quest program with the Opportunity School. We also have a couple of new programs on the horizon. Go to our website at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org and see all the ways you can volunteer as well as the many programs for youth enrollment.

All of our programs are currently looking for mentors, especially male mentors. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. If you are ready to make an impact on a child in our community, please call us at 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.

