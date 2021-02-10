DCCA Virtual Family Theatre series opens

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts happily announces the presentation of its 2020-2021 Family Theatre Series season; however, the shows will be presented virtually rather than on the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville as in the past. The series opens Feb. 1 with “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” continues with “Jack and the Beanstalk,” available beginning Mar. 1, and “The Little Red Hen” streaming from Apr. 1. All three musical plays will remain available through June 30 at no cost to viewers. To access these Family Theatre Series productions for streaming, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org or email DCCA at info@darkecountyarts.org for links and access codes. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.

“We are thrilled to present these excellent productions from Virginia Repertory Theatre, not only because we are fulfilling DCCA’s purpose to enrich local lives through the arts, but also because we are supporting a venerated arts theatre group which has been unable to perform due to the pandemic and is therefore suffering financially,” explained DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan.

Additionally, Jordan said that providing the series for free is a thank you to the community which has continued to support the local arts organization throughout the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic which have greatly impacted DCCA’s ability to provide enriching and entertaining arts experiences for public enjoyment.

According to David Warner, DCCA Artistic Director, all three shows reinforce educational goals while also providing delightful entertainment for the entire family.

“’Harriet Tubman’ is a deeply moving musical history lesson that will be meaningful for all ages, while ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and ‘The Little Red Hen’ will enthrall toddlers and elementary school students with their rollicking scripts and captivating music,” Warner said.

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series is sponsored by Bach to Rock, Darke County Foundation, Park National Bank, Edison State Community College, Wes and Patti Jetter, Jordan Agency, Jim & Julia Poeppelman, Jean Louise Thieme Fund of Darke County Foundation, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, VFW Post 7262, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Family Health, and Modern Mothers of Versailles.

The Ohio Arts Council helps fund these programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans; DCCA membership contributions also help support the Family Theatre Series. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., Coppock-Hole Trust, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation, and Greenville Rotary.

DCCA Family Theatre Series 2020-2021 season opens in Feb. with “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.” Rather than on the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville, the series will be presented virtually. To access these Family Theatre Series productions for streaming, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Harriet-DCCA-production.jpg DCCA Family Theatre Series 2020-2021 season opens in Feb. with “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.” Rather than on the stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville, the series will be presented virtually. To access these Family Theatre Series productions for streaming, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org. Provided photo