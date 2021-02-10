Arcanum talks grants, new stoplight

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss police grants, a new stoplight, and developments in Ivester Park. All council members were present.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler reported that he had received a complaint about the hardness of the town’s water. He noted that this complaint was valid, but also stated that the village water is up to EPA standards. He said the village does not soften water as much as what a home softener would, and if the water was too soft, it would begin to eat away at the pipes. Kessler also said that the village snow removal was going fantastic and praised the workers for their commitment to clearing the roads in a timely manner.

Fiscal Officer Toni Stanley presented vouchers to the council, which were accepted. She also presented a series of requests for utilities payment forgiveness. All of the requests were approved.

Police Chief Marcus Ballinger gave an update on a number of grants for which the village has applied. He stated that he believes the village has received a grant from the state to update the department’s radio systems. He also reported to council that local, county, and state law enforcement have seen a massive uptick in identity theft crimes. Medicare, workers compensation, and unemployment fraud were all listed as the biggest issues. Ballinger stated that residents should report suspicious mail or documents.

“We are never too busy to lend a hand to the community, and we are willing to help to make sure that people aren’t filling out suspicious forms,” Ballinger said. “It is better to call and have law enforcement take a look than to fall victim to identity theft.”

Rick Genovesi, chair of the Village Safety Committee, reported that the village safety committee had a very productive meeting. The committee discussed putting a stop light in on both sides of Trojan Avenue near the school building. The village plans to work with Access Engineering to facilitate this project. Access Engineering will conduct an independent traffic study of the area, and the study will then be submitted to the state for approval. Genovesi also noted that the village plans to have crosswalk lights to ensure maximum safety.

The committee discussed the different types of traffic lights available, and how to best teach children proper safety when acclimating to the new light. State of Ohio Highway funds will cover the entire cost of this project. Upon state and council approval, the committee will begin moving forward with details on how to best install the light. Genovesi concluded by stating that he hopes the light will be open by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jacob Banks, chair of the Service and Leisure Committee, reported that the local girl scout troop presented him with plans to plant wild flowers throughout the park. He noted that the girl scouts plan to get in contact with Arcanum Schools to create informative videos about the different flowers in the park. He also noted that Arcanum Junior Baseball contacted him about a contract for the upcoming baseball season. He stated the pricing for the ball diamonds and swimming pool will be discussed at the next committee meeting.

Arcanum Village Council meets the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

