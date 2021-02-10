Greenville Area Dog Club dog training classes start Mar. 9

GREENVILLE — The benefits of having a trained dog are varied and numerous. From the moment you get your new puppy or dog you begin to shape their personality and habits, both good and bad. The advantages to training your four-legged buddy right from the start will provide both of you a happier more fulfilled life. If you have a puppy, training classes provide the experiences needed for your puppy to develop interaction skills with other puppies, with people, and in new environments. Puppy socialization has been found to be critical in the psychological health of adult dogs. Puppy classes provide the opportunity for this important facet of your puppy’s upbringing.

Training classes provide dog owners with the skills and knowledge for dealing with common normal dog behaviors starting with puppy — behaviors such as house training and chewing. No matter what age you start training your dog, foundation training provides the basis for any activity, behavior, or job you want your dog to do. Training provides dogs with the basic good manners we all want, from polite greeting when guests arrive, to walking nicely on the leash, to coming when called. A trained dog is a fully participating member of the family — what a gift for everyone. A trained dog joins in the fun when company comes, tags along to the kids’ sports games, camping, goes with you to visit friends and relatives, goes for hikes, swims, and everything else the family does together.

Training enables you to choose from among a broad range of activities and dog sports to participate in and enjoy with your dog such as dog obedience, agility, trick dog, therapy dog, rally, tracking, dock diving, fast cat and nearly an endless range of fun and philanthropic things to do. Training has been shown to be the single most important thing that keeps your dog in his or her forever home. Training builds your mutual bond, enhances your partnership, and enriches the relationship you share with your dog—is there anything better? Having a trained dog is a joy for both you and your dog.

The Greenville Area Dog Club will offer classes starting Mar. 9, 2021. Specific classes offered include Puppy (12 Weeks to 6 Months), Beginner and Advanced Obedience, Show-Ring-Ready, Rally Signs both (World Cynopsport and AKC), Therapy Dog, Canine Good Citizen, Trick Dog, and 3 levels of Agility Training. Whether you are a complete novice or have some training experience, we have a class to fit you and your dog’s particular need. All dogs are welcome.

Classes are held late afternoons and early evenings Tuesday through Thursday at our Front Street location. A session includes one night of orientation starting Mar. 9 and training classes held once a week for a total of 8 weeks of training starting Mar. 16. All dogs, both young and old, are encouraged to be trained. You can in fact teach an older dog new obedience behaviors. We teach you to teach your dog.

Dogs must be appropriately vaccinated with a veterinarian certification and must always be leashed.

Classes fill up fast, so if you are interested in securing a slot you must pre-register. Go to our website www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for complete details on classes offered so you can get started on making one of the best decisions you have ever made. Also like us on Facebook.

