Versailles FFA members compete in public speaking

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 4, Versailles FFA participated in the Subdistrict Public Speaking Contest over Zoom. Versailles FFA had five members participate in the public speaking contest.

Eighth grade members Colin Batten and Andrew Wuebker competed in the FFA Creed Contest. In this division of the contest, members had to recite the FFA creed from memory and were asked questions at the end. Colin placed second and Andrew placed third. Colin will move onto district.

Sophomore Zoe Billenstein participated in the Beginning Prepared division where they presented a prepared speech from memory of five to seven minutes in length and answered questions about it. Zoe placed first overall and will be moving onto the district competition.

Junior Delaney Barga participated in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, the members prepare a six to eight minute speech, and then are asked questions about their topic. Delaney placed first in this division and is moving on to the district competition.

Junior Laura Wuebker competed in the Extemporaneous Division. The extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a speech. They then give their speech and are asked questions about it with the speech ranging from four to six minutes. Laura placed first overall and will advance to the district contest.

Delaney, Zoe, Colin and Laura will now move on to compete at District in their division on Feb. 10. Congratulations to all who competed!

Delaney Barga placed first overall in the Advanced Prepared division of the competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG-8827.jpeg Delaney Barga placed first overall in the Advanced Prepared division of the competition. Provided photo Laura Wuebker placed first overall in the Extemporaneous Division. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_wuebker.jpg Laura Wuebker placed first overall in the Extemporaneous Division. Provided photo Zoe Billenstein placed first in the Beginning Prepared division of the contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG-3203-2-.jpg Zoe Billenstein placed first in the Beginning Prepared division of the contest. Provided photo Colin Batten placed second in the FFA Creed Contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_20210204-160337.jpg Colin Batten placed second in the FFA Creed Contest. Provided photo Andrew Wuebker placed third in the FFA Creed Contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG-5425.jpeg Andrew Wuebker placed third in the FFA Creed Contest. Provided photo