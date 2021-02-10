Darke Co. Farm Bureau offering scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Farm Bureau is offering $500 scholarship awards to Darke County Farm Bureau members’ children, with preference given to applicants majoring in agriculture. The scholarship is for the purpose of continuing higher education at a college or university.

Applications will be accepted from students meeting the following qualifications:

College student of sophomore status or above.

Must be enrolled as a full-time student in a college or university program for fall quarter/semester of 2021 (preference given to applicants majoring in agriculture.)

Parents or applicant must be a Darke County Farm Bureau member prior to applying.

Applicant may not have been a previous winner of this scholarship.

To download the application, you must go to darke.ofbf.org, or call the Farm Bureau office at 937-335-1471.

Completed applications can be sent to the Darke County Farm Bureau at 1554 McKaig Ave., Building B, Troy, Ohio 45373, or emailed to darke@ofbf.org. Completed applications must be submitted by Apr. 1, 2021.