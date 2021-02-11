Dill hired as OSU extension educator

GREENVILLE — Taylor Dill was recently hired as agriculture and natural resources educator at the OSU extension in Darke County. Dill returns to the OSU extension after having previously interned with the branch in 2015. She is coming back to Ohio after working for a year at a cooperative extension in North Carolina.

Dill is a native of Hollansburg and 2014 graduate of Tri-Village High School. She was raised on a 1,200-acre row crop farm and has been around the agriculture industry for a majority of her life. Following high school, Dill attended Wilmington College and recieved a degree in agriculture with a focus in agronomy. She then went on to recieve her Master’s in agronomy from the Ohio State University. Since then, she has worked in numerous capacities in the agriculture industry.

Dill noted that her return to Darke County is a dream come true.

“I’m incredibly excited to be able to help the farmers in Darke County,” said Dill. “I’ve always wanted to return home to Darke County and serve my community. I couldn’t be more excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

When asked what she is most looking forward to, Dill stated that it’s the relationship she will build with the community.

“Working with local farmers and building one-on-one relationships is always one of the best parts of the job,” Dill confirmed. “The relationships I’ll build in Darke County will be very special to me, and I look forward to begin working with farmers and improving Darke County farms.”

Taylor Dill was recently hired as argiculture and natural resources educator at OSU Darke County. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_dill.jpg Taylor Dill was recently hired as argiculture and natural resources educator at OSU Darke County. Provided photo

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

