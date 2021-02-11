Greenville kindergarten registration now open

GREENVILLE — Greenville kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year is open now through Apr. 8.

To register, visit the Greenville City Schools website at www.greenville.k12.oh.us and navigate to the student enrollment tab. The link on the website is not compatible with a smart phone, so a laptop or desktop computer must be used to register.

Please note, your child must be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, to register. The following documents are required to register your child:

Official birth certificate

Immunization records

Proof of residency

Parent/guardian photo identification

Custody papers (if applicable)

The school will be collecting these documents during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, or in the evening hours of Tuesday, Apr. 6, and Wednesday, Apr. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 937-548-3185 ext. 4001.

