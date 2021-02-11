Miss Bubbles Coat Drive still going strong

GREENVILLE — The Second Annual Miss Bubbles Coat Drive, which began in October, is still going strong, collecting gently used and new winter outdoor apparel.

Now, with freezing temperatures dipping into the single digits, more coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves are needed.

Because the weather has turned so cold, Miss Bubbles Laundry has donated a second round of new winter coats for children (youth sizes 8 to 18) which will be distributed Thursday, Feb. 18, between 3 and 5 p.m., or until the coats are gone. This year, Miss Bubbles Laundry has donated over 50 new coats to the cause, because the need has been so great.

“There has been an overwhelming response to our community’s need for coats,” said Allison Medrano, owner of Miss Bubbles Laundry. “So all donations of gently used or new coats, especially youth sizes, is greatly appreciated.”

All gently used items collected will be professionally laundered, cleaned and sanitized before being offered to the public for wear.

For the convenience of donors, a drop-off bin is located just inside the doors of Miss Bubbles Laundry. Coats are then sorted, professionally sanitized and cleaned, and placed on a give-away rack by the front door. All items are accepted by dropping them off at the laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza, just around the corner and northeast of Subway in the Walmart Plaza in Greenville.

“If you need a coat, just stop by and take one home.” said Medrano.

Miss Bubbles Laundry is open 24 hours for social-distancing, and is fully stocked and sanitized with washing machines ranging from 20-to-80 pounds, offering an app for those who wish to avoid using coins during the pandemic.

To drop off coat donations, or to pick up a new coat, visit Miss Bubbles Laundry, 1323 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, or check out the Miss Bubbles Laundry Facebook page.

New children’s coats offered Feb. 18

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

