DC Parks winter trails are open

DARKE COUNTY — During the winter months, it is important to still take the time to get outside. Spending time outdoors is proven to be beneficial for mental and physical health.

One tool that the people of Darke County have at their disposal is the Tecumseh Multi-Use trail. This mostly paved trail stretches from downtown Greenville to the village of Bradford, a total of approximately 14 miles. While many regularly use the trail for biking and walking, traffic typically slows down on the trail during the winter months. One unique portion of trail near Gettysburg is left natural and not plowed during periods of snowfall. This portion of the trail can be used for winter activities such as cross-country skiing and winter hiking.

Other portions of the trail in Greenville, the “Jim Buchy Mile,” from Alice Bish through the Greenville City park and ending at North Broadway, are plowed and cleared to allow winter walking.

Darke County Parks Director Roger Van Frank stated, “Especially during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize the importance that parks and trails make to the health of families in our communities. Remember the benefits of Parks and Recreation are endless!”

For more information on Darke County Parks offerings, go to www.DarkeCountyParks.org

