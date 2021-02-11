GPL announces temporary computer lab closure

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library computer lab will be closed to patrons on Feb. 17 and 18 in preparation of the installation of new COVID-friendly computer desks.

The desks are being purchased thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Ohio Office of Budget and Management’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Public Library Assistance Program. Installation is scheduled for the week of Mar. 1, weather permitting. Included in the project are electrical updates as well as new chairs for each computer terminal.

“We are extremely excited about receiving this grant, and the opportunity it has given us to make our computer lab safer for our patrons,” Deb Cameron, Reference & Adult Services Supervisor, said in response to the upcoming changes. “While we regret the inconvenience the closure may cause, we sincerely hope the final product is a testament to our desire to give the community the best experience possible when utilizing our facility.”

The lab will reopen to patrons on Feb. 19 with a limited number of computers available until updates are completed. Patrons will still need to schedule an appointment for the lab, with use being limited to business and employment-related matters.

Printing and faxing will still be available during this time, as well as Curbside and Grab-and-Go services.

The library’s current hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 937-548-3915.