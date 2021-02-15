Versailles FFA district public speaking contest results

VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Versailles FFA had four members who participated in the District 5 FFA Public Speaking contest. The contest was held via Zoom and Versailles was the host of the competition.

Sophomore Zoe Billenstein participated in the Beginning Prepared division where she presented a prepared speech from memory five to seven minutes in length and answered questions about it, and Zoe placed third overall.

Junior Delaney Barga participated in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, the members prepare a six to eight minute speech and then are asked questions about their topic. Delaney placed second in the district.

Junior Laura Wuebker competed in the Extemporaneous Division. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a four to six minute speech. Laura placed first in the district.

Eighth grade FFA member Collin Batten participated in the FFA Creed Speaking Contest. In this division of the contest, members had to recite the FFA Creed from memory and were asked questions at the end. Colin placed second in the district.

In a normal year, Colin and Delaney would have advanced to state placing second, but this year, only first place will advance. Congratulations to all participants and good luck to Laura at the State FFA Public Speaking Contest.

