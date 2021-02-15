Versailles FFA photo contest

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA will host the first annual Agriculture Photography Contest to promote agriculture in the community. The winning pictures will be displayed at the omelet breakfast on Feb. 27.

The theme of the photo should tell the story of agriculture within the community. Official rules of the contest:

Eligibility: the contest is open to any Versailles High School student, Versailles Middle School student, and Versailles community members who wish to compete. The Divisions are as follows: middle school division, high school division, community beginner division (you are post high school and you do not sell or profit from your photos) and community professional division (you earn part or all of your income from your photos). How to enter: the contest deadline date will be Feb. 20. To submit your picture please complete the following google form https://rb.gy/5fz1nq

Each submission must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe the copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or other rights of any person or entity. By submitting your photo you are allowing Versailles FFA to publish your work with your name and location of the photo.

All entries must be turned in by Feb. 20 so that they are able to be judged by an outside panel. The winners of each division will be selected based on the photo quality and how the photo tells the story of agriculture within the community. Top three pictures of each division will be printed and displayed at the omelet breakfast on Feb. 27 and prizes will be awarded.