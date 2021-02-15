New Madison Library open for appointments

NEW MADISON — New Madison Public Library welcomes residents back to select a favorite author’s new book, or pick a great movie to watch with the kids. These items (and much more) are waiting to be checked out at the New Madison Public Library, located at 142 South Main Street in New Madison.

Residents may call ahead to make a 30-to-60 minute browsing appointment. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents may also make an appointment to pick up tax forms, use the computer, internet, or the copier and fax machine. Be sure to remember that if Tri-Village Schools are closed, the library will be open from 12 noon until 6 p.m., if possible. For the latest updates, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Masks are still required for your entire visit, and they must cover the nose and mouth. The library wishes to thank residents for their cooperation in protecting visitors and staff while in the library. Residents can also explore the thousands of digital titles available, that can be easily accessed from the library’s website www.mynmpl.org under “E-Content.”

Concerns or questions? Just call 937-996-1741 and ask for Brenda or email brenda@mynmpl.org