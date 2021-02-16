AMVETS make donations to local schools

DARKE COUNTY — AMVETS Post 66 in Covington will soon be making donations to three local schools.

Covington Local Schools, in Miami County, and Bradford Local Schools, and Versailles Local Schools in Darke County will each receive $750 from the organization. The donation comes courtesy of the AMVETS members, and their subsidiary organizations AMVETS Sons and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.

James Hale, a representative from the group, stated that the AMVETS’ Post 66 is trying to return to its community service roots. Hale said that the AMVETS post used to donate frequently to local schools and other community organizations, but that it has slowed down over the last decade. This donation, and upcoming donations, are intended to bolster local communities and restore charitable giving as a primary function of the AMVETS in Covington.

“Vet clubs are declining, but we have been working out a strategy and making a continuous effort to restore the charitable aspects of our organization,” said Hale. “We know it has been a difficult year, so we want to give area schools a portion of our proceeds in the hopes that the money will be used for scholarships or anything the schools need.”

Hale noted that he hopes the money will be used for college scholarships, but wouldn’t mind if it were used for other things.

“Aside from this donation, we also plan to ramp up our fundraising and raffle efforts to be able to make more donations in the future,” Hale concluded.

AMVETS Post 66 is located at 10010 W. St. Rt. 185, Covington, Ohio 45318. To contact the organization, call 937-473-3197.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

