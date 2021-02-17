Commissioners approve court fund transfer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to approve a transfer of funds for the purchasing of a new courts building, and to finalize the leasing of farm land at the county’s North Farm. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved a transfer of $140,000 for the purchase for a building by the Darke County Courts.

The proposal by the Darke County Courts is to purchase the building currently housing Chillz Frozen Yogurt in order to transform it into a place to provide work-release classes and resources for convicted criminals.

Concern has arisen from the community regarding the proposed center being opened so close to another business, Final Bow Center, which enrolls nearly 300 children, with apprehensions raised regarding the comings and goings of convicted criminals and children in such close proximity.

Commissioner Mike Stegall said he “reluctantly” moved to approve the measure.

Commissioner Matt Aultman explained that the money is not being expended by the board, but opened up for the Darke County Courts to use it for the building purchase if it so chooses.

“All we do here is approve the move [of funds] from one side to the other. We have no say in the outside funds or how it gets spent,” he said.

Commissioner Larry Holmes said, “We don’t have a say in this…we as a group, however, have proposed alternatives to what is there. We did have some dialog with Judge [Jonathan P.] Hein on behalf of the commissioners… and that door remains open.”

“Both Judge Hein and Judge Julie Monnin have assured me that the safety of the dance students there would not be compromised, but it is a concern. We would prefer to pursue an alternative,” Holmes added.

In other business, the board voted to approve the purchase of four 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The Tahoes are being purchased from Ganley Chevrolet of Aurora, Ohio, at state bid price. The total cost of purchasing and equipping the vehicles is $218,360.16.

The board also approved a lease between the county and Rod and Ric Drew for 93.7 acres at North County Farm for farming, at a cost of $386 per acre. This lease agreement is from Feb. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2024.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wedesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

By Nathaniel Kubik and Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

