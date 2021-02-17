Huston arrested for aggravated burglary

UNION CITY, Ohio — On Feb. 15, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of South Sycamore Street, in reference to a female that entered into a house and assaulted residents.

During the investigation, it was found that Natalie Huston entered into an apartment without permission. Upon entering into the apartment, Huston assaulted two female occupants and caused damage to multiple items inside the residence. Prior to leaving, it was found that Huston also stole cash from one of the occupants of the residence.

Huston was later located at her apartment in Knollwood Commons. Huston was placed under arrest and was booked into the Darke County Jail. Huston has been initially charged with aggravated burglary.

Union City Ohio Police Chief Mark Ater released the following statement regarding the incident: “We (Union City Ohio PD) are committed to thoroughly investigating all complaints and we will do our best to remove offenders such as Huston from the streets of Union City to ensure the safety of our community.”

This case will be presented to the Darke County Grand Jury for further charges.

Huston https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_huston.jpg Huston