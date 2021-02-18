Verasailles FFA national FFA week

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week from Feb. 20 to 27, 2021. The focus of National FFA Week is to tell the community and the country about the great opportunities available through FFA.

From its beginnings in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America, the National FFA organization today reaches out to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. FFA is committed to developing character and leadership skills, as well as preparing members for a lifetime of civic leadership and career success.

As a part of National FFA Week, Versailles FFA members had inserts in local church bulletins. To start the week off on Monday the 22nd, FFA will be visiting the Ronald McDonald House and St. Vincent DePaul to drop off leftover toys and take meals to Ronald McDonald House. The FFA has also planned theme days, and daily FFA/ag trivia for the high school and middle school students with prizes for the winners. Versailles FFA also has several career development event practices, playing FFA bingo, making tie blankets for Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and St. Vincent DePaul, having a member Breakfast to thank fruit sellers, conducting a coloring contest, awarding seniors with goodie bags and showing appreciation for our teachers with a staff breakfast on Friday the 26th and by putting goodie bags in their mailboxes.

The Versailles FFA will also conduct an FFA meeting with officer elections, have an alumni meeting, conduct middle school AG and junior high FFA, and serve the community to a free omelet breakfast on Feb. 27. The Versailles FFA will collect Youth Farm Displays and Ag Photography for the omelet breakfast.

Versailles FFA members are the leaders of tomorrow and are dedicated to community service activities like the can food drive, toys for tots, and nursing home visits. Whether it’s working with elementary children or serving as a chapter officer, FFA members make a positive difference on those around them. They are success-oriented students who are driven to achieve their goals. FFA builds leaders, and leaders impact the future. FFA members have opportunities to attend national leadership conferences, start their own businesses, and apply for awards and scholarships. Through classroom instruction and hands-on learning, agricultural education and FFA are making a positive difference in the lives of students.

FFA members are our future engineers, scientists, teachers and producers. One of every five Americans are employed in the food, fiber and natural resources industries, and FFA members are preparing for one of those 300 careers in agriculture.

The Village of Versailles declared National FFA Week. Versailles FFA President Luke Billenstein (right) with Versailles Mayor Jeff Subler. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG-6065.jpg The Village of Versailles declared National FFA Week. Versailles FFA President Luke Billenstein (right) with Versailles Mayor Jeff Subler. Provided photo The Versailles FFA Officer team helping celebrate the National FFA Week. (Front, L to R): Delaney Barga, Elise George, and Renea Schmitmeyer. (Back, L to R): Dalton Hesson, Maddy Henry, Noah Barga, Alex Kaiser, Laura Wuebker, and Luke Billenstein. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_IMG-6040.jpg The Versailles FFA Officer team helping celebrate the National FFA Week. (Front, L to R): Delaney Barga, Elise George, and Renea Schmitmeyer. (Back, L to R): Dalton Hesson, Maddy Henry, Noah Barga, Alex Kaiser, Laura Wuebker, and Luke Billenstein. Provided photo