Darke residents to help Texas relief, water needed

GREENVILLE —Radiant Lighthouse Church has teamed up with Tribute Funeral Homes and the Darke County United Way to help relief efforts in Texas due to the sudden inclement winter weather which hit the ‘Friendship State’ earlier this week.

Because the unseasonably frigid temperatures has left many Texans without power, dealing with lack of heat and bursting water pipes, drinking water is needed to help those living in urban areas, such as Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. Pastor Wes Lynch, of the Radiant Lighthouse Church, and Eric Fee, of Tribute Funeral Homes, are asking members of the community to consider donating cases or gallons of water to help in the relief effort. This community collection effort, ongoing now until Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., will deliver much-needed water to those who have been left without power, water, and heat since last weekend’s snow and ice storms devastated the state’s power grid.

“We need your support to help people in Texas,” said Pastor Wes Lynch of the Radiant Lighthouse. “It’s freezing here, but it’s also really cold in Texas. We are teaming up with inner-city kids downtown that are in apartment complexes, their waterlines have burst and they’re on boil advisories. So we are bringing them cases of water.”

“We want to fill up some big trailers and show the people of Texas some Darke County love,” added Eric Fee, of Tribute Funeral Homes.

Cases of water, or gallons containers are greatly appreciated, with two drop-off locations. Cheeseman Transport is also getting involved in the relief efforts, sending four truckloads of water and supplies to distressed areas impacted by the loss of power.

Water drop-off locations are at Radiant Lighthouse Main Campus, 5256 Sebring Warner Rd., in Greenville, and Tribute Funeral Home, 1000 N Broadway St., in Greenville (near the trailers). All donations accepted now through Monday at 7 p.m., will be sent to Texas early next week, with members of the church’s Radiant Hope Ministries team. Gas cards and monetary donations of any amount would also help in the relief efforts and outreach.

“We are Better Together, and we need your help.” said Pastor Lynch. “Actions speak louder than words. Let’s show them some love.”

To learn more about the relief efforts, and Radiant Hope Ministries, check out the Radiant Lighthouse Facebook page, or call the church office at 937-504-6721.

