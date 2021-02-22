FM Kindergarten registration Mar. 30, 31

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Elementary kindergarten screening for the 2021-2022 school year will be held Tuesday, Mar. 30, and Wednesday, Mar. 31. Parents will need to schedule an appointment for screening by contacting the school at 937-947-1327. Registration packets will be provided to parents at the child’s screening appointment.

Registration packets will be turned in on the night of Kindergarten Registration that will take place on Thursday, Apr. 8 at 6 p.m. in the cafetorium. This will also be a parent information meeting. To limit attendance, we do ask that you refrain from bringing children to registration. Please park in the south parking lot and enter through the cafetorium doors.

Children being registered for kindergarten must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2021, to be eligible to enter. Parents registering children are reminded they need to bring their child’s original birth certificate, and copies of, immunization records, proof of residency (copy of utility bill, bank statement, lease agreement, etc.), and custody paperwork (if applicable).

In the event of inclement weather that evening, we will reschedule. Please check our website for cancellation at www.fmelementary.com of the FM Elementary Facebook page.