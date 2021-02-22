Arcanum Early Learning Center enrollment meeting Mar. 23

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Early Learning Center and Arcanum Elementary are excited to welcome new students for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. If you are interested in enrolling your child in the AELC, please attend an informational parent meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Field House Gymnasium. Registration information will be given at that time.

Kindergarten screening for all children who will turn 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, and plan to attend Arcanum Elementary will take place on Mar. 25. Please call Arcanum Elementary at 937-692-5174 ext. 1339 to schedule a screening appointment. The screening and conference time will last approximately one to two hours. A parent and the child will need to be here the entire time. Following the screening, the results and recommendations will be reviewed with the parent. Information will be given at that time on how to register your child for kindergarten.

We look forward to meeting all of the parents and welcoming the incoming students to Arcanum-Butler Schools!