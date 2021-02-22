Darke Parks Native Plant Sale

GREENVILLE — Help pollinator populations this spring through the Darke County Parks Native Plant Sale.

Native pollinators thrive with access to native plants. In fact, they are four times more likely to be attracted to a native plant versus other blooms. Help boost pollinator species by stocking gardens or the backyard with native plants available through the Darke County Park’s Native Plant Sale! Several varieties of milkweed will be available, along with Wild Quinine, Blue Mist Flower, Heart-leaf Aster, Cardinal Flower, Sweet Black-eyed Susan and more.

Plant Sale information and registration can be found online at the Darke County Parks’ Facebook page or website. Plant pick-up date is Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Bish Discovery Center, located at 404 North Ohio Street in Greenville.

Order forms must be submitted by May 2, 2021; however, the sooner you order, the better, as inventory is limited. To place an order please visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165.

Several varieties of milkweed will be available, along with Wild Quinine, Blue Mist Flower, Heart-leaf Aster, Cardinal Flower, Sweet Black-eyed Susan and others at the DCP Native Plant Sale happening Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Bish Discovery Center, located at 404 North Ohio Street, in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_milkweed_PR.jpg Several varieties of milkweed will be available, along with Wild Quinine, Blue Mist Flower, Heart-leaf Aster, Cardinal Flower, Sweet Black-eyed Susan and others at the DCP Native Plant Sale happening Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Bish Discovery Center, located at 404 North Ohio Street, in Greenville. Provided photo